Letter: Myriad ways to make city lovely

I know a person who must have the best dog, best car, best house.

The dog’s fed the cheapest food, never groomed or walked. The car rarely gets washed. House maintenance is anathema.

Corvallis looks like it’s maintained by this person. Streets are seldom swept; landscaped areas (example: triangle where Third and Fourth streets separate) are a jungle. Landscaped pedestrian refuges (South Third Street, Harrison Boulevard, Circle Boulevard) were bricked over. Now? They’re weedy. The raceway bridge on South Third has grass/weeds hanging halfway onto the sidewalk. Traffic signals are half-lit. Street name signs are obscured by trees.

Oh! The landscaping at the new/renovated schools! We paid dearly for irrigation systems, shrubbery/grass. The irrigation? Not on. Grass and shrubbery? Hidden by weeds.

I don’t expect public areas to look like show gardens — just not neglected.

We’re not looking for the perfect employee who wants a lifetime job. Hiring is difficult. That pat answer shows a lack of imagination. Teenagers need supervised introduction to new skills. Some unhoused people would welcome part-time paid work. Retirees want an invitation to a workbench, repairing electronics.

“Insurance is expensive, if available.” “Unions say you can’t replace paid staff with volunteers.” “If we can’t find employees, how are we going to find volunteers?”

Bull feathers! Quit making excuses!

There are myriad ways to make this city lovely again. Make the work interesting, fun, well-organized; small crews get lots done because they aren’t standing around. Simple rewards get great follow-on results.

Get with it.

Cynthia Janes

Corvallis

