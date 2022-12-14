Letter: My sympathy to the water department

Once again, the City Council has substantially raised the city services fees (Dec. 7, "Corvallis council approves $5.6M in fee hikes"). Where will it end?

Who gave the council carte blanche to reach into the pockets of its populace without its consent? That brings to question the legality of doing so.

So, the buses don’t run on Saturday; shouldn’t there be a surplus generated from this reduction in services?

Not only are we subsidizing the city’s inability to control spending, now we are also subsidizing the citizens who can’t afford the continual increases.

My sympathy to the water department, which gets stuck with a bad rap for having all these fees added to the actual water bill.

Please join me in speaking up. These fees are nothing more than taxation without representation. Enough!

Eneke Warnke

Corvallis