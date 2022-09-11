Letter: Must reduce number of guns in country

Larry Ciaffoni’s assessment of the effect of new gun laws being proposed (“Oregon Measure 114 to appear on ballot,” Sept. 4) will have little effect on mass shootings.

What this assessment misses is the fact that every mass shooting in the past few years was perpetrated by a man who legally owned the guns he used. Ciaffoni would like to make us believe that the shooters were all crazy criminals using stolen guns.

If we, as a society, are serious about reducing gun violence, whether perpetrated by legal owners or by criminals with stolen guns, then we must address the tsunami of guns washing over us.

For starters, we could mandate that all guns used in any crime be confiscated and destroyed. Then we should enact total bans on the importation of all semiautomatic guns.

Next, we should ban the manufacture, distribution and sale of all semiautomatic guns, except for those explicitly intended for the military. After that, we should implement a buyback program for those who are truly concerned about the safety of the community.

It should be obvious to a thinking person that we must reduce the total number of guns in this country if we ever hope to significantly reduce the level of gun-related homicides and suicides.

Robert B. Harris

Albany