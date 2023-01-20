Letter: Most shootings could be averted

Two recent letters call for abolishing the Second Amendment.

One writer claims the amendment is being abused but doesn’t explain how (“Second Amendment is broken by abuse,” Jackie Wilson, Jan. 13). The other (Robert B. Harris, “Time to abolish the Second Amendment,” Jan. 11) claims the reason for the amendment no longer exists.

Neither writer offers an alternative, but in my opinion the real reason these writers want to abolish the amendment is they want guns and the right to own guns to go away. They want gun confiscation. They want America to look like England, Australia and New Zealand. That’s not going to happen.

If the anti-gun crowd and the Democratic-controlled insurrection committee want to see what a real insurrection looks like, I dare them to try to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens. I dare either party to try.

Gun policy shouldn’t be based upon behaviors of criminal, suicidal or mentally deranged individuals. Criminals will always commit crimes with guns, regardless of policy.

There are infinite ways to commit suicide. Don’t need a gun for that. From Columbine to the 6-year-old shooter in Virginia, most of these shootings could have been averted through intervention by family, friends, social media contacts, school officials, medical professionals, law enforcement and judges.

Case investigation outcomes reflect this. But these groups failed to intervene. Until they overcome their reluctance to intervene, nothing will change.

Law-abiding gun owners have the right to defend and protect themselves and their families. This shouldn’t be abolished.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany