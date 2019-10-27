I am responding to an Oct. 14 letter by Linda Wilson. She stated many negative opinions about this newspaper and the Democratic Party but the only fact she included was that Donald Trump did win the election even though he lost the popular vote. She wishes the paper would call out Democrats on their lies but she fails to list any lies (facts). She accuses the Democrats of fabricating evidence but gives no examples (facts). She labels this paper "fake media" but gives no examples of stories that are false or fake (facts). She claims the Democrats have been "flouting" rules and laws for years but gives no facts in support. She claims Democrats are guilty of the same accusations being made against the president but doesn't list any of the accusations. I am unaware of any Democrats asking foreign countries for help in the 2020 election.
I would like to look at the "fake media" opinion. I believe (an opinion) that most of the "fake news" in media comes from Trump. One example might be the letter he helped draft claiming the Trump Tower meeting Don Jr. held with Russians was about adoptions (proven false by emails). Another would be his statements that he knew nothing about the payments to porn stars by Michael Cohen (another proven lie per court documents in the Cohen trial). Trump's claims are often false or fake. Given more space I could list many, many more examples or facts to support my opinion.
Stan Sahnow
Corvallis (Oct. 15)