Letter: More guns does not equal more crime

Dr. Chinh Le, who cites bias confirming studies on gun violence, couldn’t be truthful at the top of his letter about what George Zimmerman claimed to be (“Zimmerman claimed to be a vigilante,” March 31).

The doctor, fond of citing references, might have referenced where Zimmerman claimed to be a vigilante. All Zimmerman claimed to be was the neighborhood watch, a fine and legitimate organization.

Le also butchers Florida’s stand-your-ground laws, which means you have no duty to retreat when faced with deadly threats, which avoids having one be tried by an overzealous prosecutor, one who might consider people belonging to the neighborhood watch to be vigilantes.

Stand-your-ground wouldn’t have applied in Zimmerman’s case anyway. When you’re on your back with your attacker slamming your head into the ground, there’s literally nowhere for you to retreat. Nor is stand-your-ground an excuse to get away with murder. You can evoke stand-your-ground all you want, but if you don’t match the criteria, you can’t use it as a defense.

Le would like to steer us away from the actual reasons for rising crime rates in left-run cities, which have nothing to do with legal gun ownership and everything to do with decreased law-enforcing staffing and prosecutors who refuse to prosecute crime.

But while we’re citing studies, I’ve found one by Gary Kleck, professor of criminology, Florida State University, that says the more methodologically sound the study is, the less likely it supports the hypothesis that more guns is correlated to more crime.

Harry Mallory

Corvallis

