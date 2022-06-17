Letter: Modest proposal would be democratic

Andrew Gray, in “Potholes ensure reasonable speed” on Jan. 14, suggested the entrance drive to Willamette Park be left full of potholes.

He asserts that asphalt, which might be used to pave it, is a fossil fuel (although we don’t usually see asphalt converted into carbon dioxide unless we burn our street). Perhaps his best point was that while “an inconvenience to drivers, (the potholes) are not much of a problem to bicyclists and walkers.”

In the spirit of Jonathan Swift, I’d like to expand on Andrew’s idea: His concept has general applicability. Why shouldn’t we leave all our city streets to develop potholes? The streets wouldn’t be much of a problem to bicyclists and walkers, and while it would slow down traffic in cars, gosh, it might make them safer!

The cost of repair of wheels, front ends, frequent alignments, etc., would be borne as a type of taxation for people being audacious enough to drive their cars when they could (should?) be biking or walking. The money saved by the city could be used to provide public relations support to angry drivers.

This modest proposal would be so much more democratic than simply singling out a particularly miserable barrier to the entrance of our wonderful park, which is owned and supported by a city that includes people getting around in wheelchairs and walkers, or who live at a distance and are unable or unwilling to risk bicycling on city streets, no matter what condition those streets are in.

Robert Burton

Corvallis

