 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Misses 'The Wizard of Id' and 'Rubes'

  • 0
Letters Stock

I daily go over the paper copy of the newspaper.

After viewing the rest of the paper, my last section is the comics and puzzles. The puzzles keep this old guy’s mind active. It has always been my lifelong enjoyment after going through all the good and bad news to finish with the comics.

Some comics I can do without. The comics now posting are fine; however, I so miss “The Wizard of Id” and especially “Rubes.”

If I had a choice in the matter, can they be returned instead of running “The Argyle Sweater” or “Crabgrass?”

Fred Shaub

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News