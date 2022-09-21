Letter: Misses 'The Wizard of Id' and 'Rubes'

I daily go over the paper copy of the newspaper.

After viewing the rest of the paper, my last section is the comics and puzzles. The puzzles keep this old guy’s mind active. It has always been my lifelong enjoyment after going through all the good and bad news to finish with the comics.

Some comics I can do without. The comics now posting are fine; however, I so miss “The Wizard of Id” and especially “Rubes.”

If I had a choice in the matter, can they be returned instead of running “The Argyle Sweater” or “Crabgrass?”

Fred Shaub

Corvallis