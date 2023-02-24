I read like a sponge Joanna Mann’s Feb. 18 front-page article, “From hazelnuts to toilet paper,” about the proposed Linn County land swap, bringing up to 1,000 well-paying jobs from a European tissue and paper goods company.

Millersburg residents need to sop up their tears and wipe away objections to this economic windfall for Linn County. When will our leaders mop up the shortsighted opposition and wash their hands of this absorbingly silly mess? It’s yet another smudge to our image.