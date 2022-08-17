Letter: Michelle Duncan deserves your vote

How to elect a sheriff:

It’s not a personality contest. It’s a process that requires of the voting public to consider foremost one thing: Who is the most qualified?

Linn County is known statewide for having a sheriff’s office that trains outstanding people who are vetted, trained, certified so there is a smooth transition from one sheriff to the next.

As I explain to those who ask me about who I support in a sheriff’s election:

I was a police officer for almost 28 years in Oregon: four with the Oregon State Police, 10 with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 14 with the Oregon Department of Justice. After that, I worked overseas, training civilian police in Bosnia, East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan for five years. I have investigated everything from shoplifting to a four-victim homicide committed in Oregon by a criminal group from California.

I am a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute’s Crime Prevention Academy at the University of Louisville. I retired as an assistant chief investigator in the Organized Crime Unit of Criminal Justice Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, but I am not qualified to be sheriff.

Sheriff Michelle Duncan is certified, trained and experienced. Her dedication to the citizens and communities in this county is a commitment she made long ago. She has and will continue to serve Linn County and this state with dignity, honesty and compassion.

Keep Duncan as sheriff — she has the experience and deserves your vote!

Randy C. Martinak

Albany