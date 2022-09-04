Letter: Michelle Duncan carries baton well

A good leader knows the importance of succession within an organization.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has a rich history of handing off the baton to leaders who ensure the public continues to be well served.

As a former law enforcement officer and a resident of Linn County, I watched as that baton was handed from Sheriff Ken Goin to Art Martinek, to Dave Burright, to Tim Mueller, to Bruce Riley, to Jim Yon and to our current sheriff, Michelle Duncan.

It has been said, “There is no success without a successor.” In other words, succession means that I have someone to whom I can hand off the baton. When I think of succession, the word that pops into my mind is “legacy” or the ability to pass off the baton to someone who is likeminded in values or mission. Michelle Duncan is that individual.

I have known Michelle for years. I have watched her grow into an outstanding leader. Additionally, I listened to her speak to the Legislature on behalf of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association. An essential component for a good handoff is the preparation, experience and knowledge of an organization.

Michelle has learned all the aspects of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. She will continue to carry on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Mission: Keeping the peace, with dignity, honesty and compassion.

I believe Michelle Duncan will carry the baton well. She is a person of conviction, credibility and connection.

Andy Olson, former state representative

Albany