Letter: Messages to USPS, Congress needed

Tired of getting many too many solicitations by mail from worthy philanthropic and political organizations?

I’ve received as many as 26 (albeit from a group that mails duplicates) the first three-quarters of this year (yes, I do keep count), and the last quarter typically has the most fruitful giving months. I’ve logged 26 organizations who have averaged one or more solicitations per month, whereas one per quarter probably would be equally or more effective in serving the purpose.

Personally, I have greater respect for those organizations that send quarterly or fewer reminders of their needs, for: 1. Time spent in redirecting excessive mailings to the recycling bin is conserved; 2. The load of paper in need of recycling is significantly reduced; 3. The reduced load on postal workers would improve postal service.

Pie in the sky? Not at all.

The cost of postage that those philanthropic and political organizations send is only a fifth to a quarter, roughly, of the first-class postal rate. Certainly, that accounts mightily for their excessive mailings.

It remains for the postal service to determine rate revisions that would discourage excessive mailings without concurrently sustaining a loss of income from those sources.

Our messages to Congress and the postal service are needed to initiate this action.

Mike Wolf

Corvallis