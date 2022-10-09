Letter: Merit is in the ballot for sheriff

If there was one value of universal importance to our ancestors, it was merit. Growth and achievement were to be earned through discipline and hard work. It was required in academics, the trades, and in the military. Parents instilled this in their children. And fathers demanded merit of young men wanting to marry their daughters.

But these days, to the detriment of our culture, even the most seemingly principled men are folding on this issue. Indeed, letting go of merit in society simultaneously releases the wrecking ball. In one form or another destruction will always be the result.

Between deputy and Linn County sheriff are the positions of sergeant, lieutenant, captain and undersheriff. These are not fictitious titles but rather ascending ranks of experience and ability. Both Sheriff Duncan and her Undersheriff Micah Smith have earned their way up that chain of command.

Simply put, Deputy Jon Raymond has not. And tested leadership and fortitude are no less vital in our sheriff’s office than in our military. Some values are worth conserving.

To be clear, I find it difficult to be critical of Jon Raymond. He has served this county for 23 years while being married and the sole provider for 25. Those are two very notable achievements that most men his age cannot claim. That said, on principle his endeavor to be sheriff of Linn County should not be supported. In a manner of speaking, he has the cart in front of the horse.

Matthew Brawn

Albany