Letter: Medicare for all could be bad thing

As a longtime advocate for universal health care, I never thought Medicare for everyone would be a bad thing.

However, it will be if Biden continues to support a new version with all the defects of private insurance but at even greater cost by farming out Medicare payment services to direct contract entities.

DCEs are insurance companies or private equity firms with no insurance experience that are given a lump sum to pay medical bills for a given number of patients. They’re allowed to keep 40% of the tax money they are given. This creates an incentive to maximize profit by withholding care. In contrast, traditional Medicare has a 3% overhead and measures success by how well it serves patients.

It’s no wonder that investors are salivating over the opportunity to get a cut of this blatant taxpayer rip-off. No risk, just massive profits for doing what traditional Medicare does at a fraction of the cost.

When Physicians for a National Health Program led a campaign to halt Trump’s DCE program, Biden’s response was to change its name and accelerate its roll-out. Unless he stops it, all Medicare recipients will be forced into the program by 2030.

Given that the main obstacle to creating a publicly funded system of universal health care has been opposition by the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, it would be utterly unsurprising if Democrats and Republicans decided to give this form of Medicare to everyone. After all, nothing would make their Wall Street donors happier.

Rick Staggenborg, MD

Chair, Health Care for All Oregon, Linn County

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0