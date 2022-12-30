Letter: Medical management: what an oxymoron

Chinh Le (“Capitalistic greed was behind slavery,” Dec. 18) takes exception to comments made by rock star Bono, of all people, on capitalism.

Dr. Le does not seem to challenge Bono’s contention that capitalism, along with free markets, has “brought more people out of poverty than any other -ism.” A pretty good result. However, Dr. Le claims that “capitalistic greed is behind slavery and overseas sweatshops.”

I think equating slavery with overseas sweatshops is more than a little stretch; while labor rates are often lower in those countries than in the U.S., by most accounts people are happy with those wages.

Dr. Le goes on to say that “wealth has always been concentrated in a few, while the masses labor in overtime and fall behind in rents and loans.” “Masses labor” sounds a lot like the Communist slogan “exploitation of the proletariat.”

Has Dr. Le been reading Marx? When I was working labor jobs, I always thought overtime was a good way to make more money, and paying rents and loans was a budgeting issue.

Maybe Dr. Le has not had to worry about those issues. As for “capitalistic greed,” I have known only a couple of millionaires, but they were motivated more by personal achievement than greed.

I think Dr. Le could us his time more profitably (pun not intended) by doing something about medical management, an oxymoron if there ever was one.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis