Letter: Measure is more about punishment

When I was young and didn’t know better, I worked in the oil fields of southcentral Alaska, on Cook Inlet platforms and rigs of the Swanson River oil fields.

I worked as a maintenance tech. There are lots of things that keep an oil rig working; being a maintenance tech was considered skilled labor.

A lot of the time I had a partner, an Alaska Native, a Tlingit. Sometimes, we would be stumped by a problem. In some cases, he would sigh and say, “Gee, I wish I understood everything I know about this stuff.” This confused me at first, but then he explained that a person can know a lot about something and not understand any of it, making it worse than if you didn’t know anything at all. It was the best thing I learned my whole time in the North.

Fast-forward to today, or more accurately, Election Day, Nov. 8. There’s going to be a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that seeks to punish legislators, particularly Republicans, from walkouts to halt legislative business.

I would think that if you wanted to stop walkouts, you’d legislate more evenhandedly in good faith than passing something you know the Republicans can’t support. Or change the Oregon Constitution to allow for a simple majority presence in chamber to do business.

Or maybe this measure is more about punishment then legislation.

Another one of those things I don’t understand what I know about it.

Ron Garnett

Corvallis