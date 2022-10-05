Letter: Measure 114 won't take away guns

We have a chance this November to pass an important bill relating to gun safety. Measure 114 will not take away anyone’s guns but it will require safety training, stronger background checks, as well as fingerprinting for verification.

No longer will gun dealers be able to make a sale happen just because it sometimes takes extra time for Oregon to complete a good background check.

Measure 114 will also limit the sale of high-capacity magazines, which might well make a shooting less lethal since a shooter would have to stop to reload.

We have all seen heartbreaking explosions of gun violence in our country, and we cannot as citizens witness the horrendous number of deaths that now are occurring almost on a regular basis and do nothing.

As a retired teacher, it has been agonizing to watch our children die needlessly in recent years. I particularly applaud the Oregon Teacher Association standing up for our fundamental right to live in safety.

Please support Measure 114 and vote for it next month.

Cheryl Stevenson

Corvallis