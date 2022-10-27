Letter: Measure 114 will make schools safer

A drive-by shooting in Portland sent students into hiding in their school.

While this incident was not officially a school shooting because it did not occur on campus, it will contribute to the negative impact of gun violence on students’ ability to learn. Since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 300,000 students have experienced school shootings. Many, many more have experienced gun violence in their communities.

In order to learn, students must feel safe. Measure 114 will make our schools and communities safer by requiring a completed background check on all gun purchases. It will require a permitting process to purchase a firearm that includes a background check and safety training requirement.

Laws such as Measure 114 are associated with reductions in gun violence. Gun homicides, firearm suicides and mass shooting incidents decrease when licensing laws are in place. Purchaser permits are associated with fewer guns being diverted for criminal use.

Measure 114 will also limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds. Limiting large-capacity magazines is associated with a 49% lower rate of fatal mass shootings and a 70% lower rate of mass shooting fatalities.

As leaders who serve on school boards, we want our students to attend school feeling safe and ready to learn. Reducing gun violence is a critical piece in making that possible. We urge you to vote “yes” on Measure 114. Joining me in signing this letter are Corvallis School Board members Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Tina Baker, Vince Adams and Terese Jones; Albany School Board member Michael Thompson; and Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board member Miriam G. Cummins.

Sarah Finger McDonald, Corvallis School Board chairperson