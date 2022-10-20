Letter: Measure 114 only adds harassment

Upcoming Measure 114 to end gun violence does nothing toward addressing two clear problems with shooting violence.

It only adds to the gun requirements and buyer universal background checks already in place in Oregon.

Two general types of people do most of the gun atrocities:

1) Troubled, often young people who are ignored or otherwise left to solve their issues with violence. Every school shooting!

2) Criminals who could care less about any laws; they ignore all of them.

Measure 114 offers no program for solving Problem 1, the cause of every school shooting. How about more attention and effort toward troubled youth?

And stupidity does not cure Problem 2, make more laws for those who don’t obey laws.

Far more are killed by drugs than guns, which ignorant Oregon has made legal.

See any comparable efforts toward ending those deaths?

Meanwhile, anti-police stupidity has cut police in Oregon, even as foolish district attorneys and the governor release criminals onto the streets!

Portland has become a cesspool.

Please vote against Measure 114. It only adds more harassment for lawful Oregonians and addresses zero solutions to stop violent and sick minds.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon