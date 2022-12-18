Letter: Measure 114 isn't the way to do it

With the midterm elections over, it’s time to review a couple of the election’s lowlights.

Kate Brown 1.0 is on her way out (thank goodness), only to be replaced by Brown 2.0. As was the case with Brown 1.0, the press highlighted 2.0’s sexual orientation in its introductory paragraph, something I really wanted to know.

Assuming 2.0 follows the lead of Biden and the Democratic Party, citizens of Oregon can expect no changes in policy. Violent crime and homelessness on the rise, higher taxes and a failing education system, to name just a few issues.

The irony is 75% of the nation thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction, yet the clowns who have tanked the country get reelected. No explanation for that.

The crown jewel of the Oregon midterm, of course, is the ill-conceived, possibly unconstitutional and likely ineffective Measure 114. Criminals and people with evil intent are not going to comply with the 10-round magazine limit or subject themselves to a background check. They’re not going to pay a permit fee to procure a firearm, and the only training they’ll seek is using that firearm on their intended target.

The measure won’t save lives, as stated by the petitioner of this measure. Only law-abiding citizens will be affected by this measure. As in past efforts to invoke further firearm restrictions, firearm sales have skyrocketed now. I’m all in favor of minimizing gun violence. Measure 114 just isn’t the way to do it.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany