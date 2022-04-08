Letter: McLeod-Skinner is a 'yes' vote

With the latest redistricting, Lebanon’s 5th District boundary now goes from north of Brownsville up into Clackamas and Marion counties, into the Albany area as well as the far reaches of Linn County and a part of Deschutes County.

One accomplishment of Jamie McLeod-Skinner is working on rebuilding in Kosovo-Bosnia after the devastating war there in 2002. That signals a deep commitment to helping others, which translates into working hard for the rural populations in this district who feel marginalized or left out. Last year Jamie led wildfire recovery efforts as Talent’s interim city manager, bringing in millions in much-needed aid and housing.

Please get to know Jamie McLeod-Skinner through the Secretary of State’s online military voters’ pamphlet. She’s the real deal and isn’t beholden to Big Pharma, oil or any corporations. She would be a "yes" vote for Medicare’s ability to negotiate lower drug prices and other aspects of Build Back Better that would help our environment.

I do hope we don’t settle for someone who’s been around forever. Kurt Schrader has accepted money from Big Pharma to the tune of $600,000 and fossil fuel companies for $350,000, as well as Koch Industries. This does not fall in line with what the values of the Democratic Party stand for!

Wendy Nilsen

Lebanon

