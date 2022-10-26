Letter: McGhee bases her decisions on facts

I would like to recommend Ramycia McGhee, Ed.D., for City Council Ward 3.

Ramycia and I work together in the Linn-Benton Community College English department. I have never met a more engaged teacher. She is the teacher students come to, confide in, trust and work hard for.

And I count myself among her students because she has taught me so much about life and teaching, leadership, empathy and faith. She’s expanded my thinking professionally, personally and spiritually. She is open-minded and astute.

She listens carefully to all sides of an issue, but she’s not afraid, as my mother used to say, “to tell you where the worm went through the apple.” In other words, she’s not afraid to speak up when she sees a problem or opportunity others are overlooking.

Ramycia cares deeply about everyone in her community. She cares about affordable housing, education, good jobs and safe streets. She brings new ideas and innovation as well as the wisdom to see when things are working fine as they are. A former journalist, she knows how to do good research. She bases her decisions on the facts.

With Ramycia on the City Council, it will be easier for other government entities to do their jobs well. It will be easier for the community to be heard.

By voting for Ramycia, we have a chance to make a real difference in Albany and all the communities that touch ours.

Karelia Stetz-Waters

Albany