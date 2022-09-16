Letter: Mayor channeling half of Corvallis

Thank you, Councilor Gabe Shepherd, for your leadership in advocating for the common-sense home energy score policy.

This policy was submitted by the Climate Action Advisory Board — an action taken from Corvallis’ Climate Action Plan to meet our greenhouse gas reduction goals. However, five city councilors sent the decision to voters. Will they send other needed climate decisions to voters?

The five city councilors do not yet understand the urgency of addressing climate change. Let’s keep reminding them. They think a $200 fee is the problem — a fee that a lucky few who own houses might pay when they sell. This fee is small in comparison to the cost of living in an energy-inefficient house.

The cost of doing nothing is the real problem: Our climate bill is compounding as energy-inefficient houses generate carbon dioxide. Thirty-two countries and 18 states in the U.S. have a mandatory home energy-rating system because they recognize the building sector is one of the most cost-effective places energy consumption can be reduced.

Mayor Traber voiced frustration with the council’s inaction. He was channeling more than half of Corvallis citizens who want representatives to act, especially the youth and young adults who are fearful for their futures as each year brings the multiplying effects of five city councilors who are unwilling to listen to the CAAB and fulfill Corvallis’ climate obligation to our children’s future.

Debra Higbee-Sudyka, adult leader of Youth Climate Action Now

Corvallis