Letter: Maybe not the truth about solar panels

A recent letter to the editor (“The truth about solar panels,” Gary Hartman, Oct. 5) exhibits a misunderstanding of electric power by looking only at solar electrical amperage.

Solar panels produce a different DC voltage and phase needed to be calculated in his amperage analysis; different panels hooked up in series or parallel provide a wide range of DC voltage. Wattage, which is essentially calculated by voltage times amperage, is the appropriate measure to calculate residential power requirements and solar power: Wattage is the common denominator.

While solar panels plus inverter (solar DC to home AC amperage) plus batteries, if needed to store excess solar at night, is still expensive by some measures; my calculated return on investment for an off-grid cabin is about three years. Do your own calculations, and think about our environment.

Rich Kaestner

Philomath