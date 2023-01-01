Letter: Maybe it's time to see law as servant

“To everything there is a season, and a time and place for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3, written by King Solomon in about 350 or so BCE, the Bible

Also, a time for every result.

Funny thing about results: They are inseparable from the actions that cause them.

Oregon is starting to be considered as little better than a progressive North California or a liberal West New York. And there is nothing that would prove this more than the Measure 114 gun control legislation.

Here’s the problem with 114: Aside from the infringement on constitutional rights, the government exists to protect and nurture its citizens, not one political philosophy over another.

You would think that those elected to pilot the processes of government would know the law and current events enough to know that much of the 114 measure was, on its face, already deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in several other states and federal courts.

So, the money and effort spent to get this legislation to the ballot and the taxpayers’ money it is going to cost to get it to the Supreme Court, because that is where it will eventually go, is a manifestly absurd waste for what it will eventually do, if anything.

It would seem not only is there a problem with progressive law enforcement in Oregon, but also with progressive law writing.

Maybe it is time to see the law as servant of the people and not as the people's master.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis