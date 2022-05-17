Letter: May all be safe in their homeland

I find the local response to Ukraine rather interesting, though I applaud all the efforts to raise funds for that beleaguered country.

The reason I find it interesting is that prior to this, the world had Yemen being relentlessly bombed and Yemenis facing starvation, cholera and other catastrophic issues. But I don’t see any Yemen flags in people’s yards.

And then there is the war in Ethiopia that has been devastating for that country, but again, few businesses/organizations raising funds for Ethiopia (except for the wonderful sister city with Gondor program) and no Ethiopian flags in people’s yards. And then there are the Rohingya, the Syrians, the Somalis the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo, refugees of South Sudan, the refugees of the Central African Republic, and on and on.

We are talking millions of displaced peoples we rarely hear anything about in the news.

What do they all have in common? They are all people of color. I know I am not immune to the pull of seeing Ukraine invaded and wanting to support the Ukrainians. The invasion has been horrible and totally unwarranted. But I do try to critically analyze my own feelings and give thought to the larger picture worldwide.

So if you want to broaden your charitable horizons, there are many different international agencies that help refugees regardless of their ethnicity. All you have to do is google “best international refugee organizations.”

May all peoples be safe in their homeland.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis

