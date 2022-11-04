Letter: Maughan is ready to act on climate change

I write to urge your vote for Charles Maughan for mayor.

I've known Charles for more than 10 years and he has consistently been working to improve housing and housing access for working people and our homeless population. He shows compassion and care.

Charles shows up! He is routinely available to speak to people regarding the issues and has demonstrated that he's informed about most and learns about the rest.

He engages and acts with deliberation. He's served on City Council for nearly two terms and has a solid understanding of the broader needs of the city.

We need Maughan to lead us into the future. He has shown himself ready to act on climate change, and that is something neither of the other candidates have shown leadership on. Vote for Maughan!

Shelley Ries

Corvallis