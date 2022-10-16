Letter: Maughan has worked on housing issue

One of the many reasons I support Charles Maughan for mayor of Corvallis is his extensive experience working on the issue of affordable housing.

While I am fortunate to own my home, many of my young coworkers struggle to find an affordable place to live in Corvallis.

Charles has seen this issue from a number of perspectives: as an executive committee member of the city/county Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) Board; as a former property manager; and working for Oregon Housing and Community Services.

During his time on the City Council, Charles always sided with those working to make housing more affordable, and voted to simplify the city’s development code and annex land to allow for more housing to be built.

Charles has connections all across the state, ready to partner with Corvallis to address tough issues such as the housing crisis. I invite you to rank Charles Maughan as your first choice for mayor of Corvallis by Nov. 8.

Valori George

Corvallis