Letter: Maughan has proven himself on council

I’ve known and worked with Charles Maughan on a wide assortment of political causes and elections for almost seven years.

I have found that the driving force for all he does is his care for people. No matter your race, sexual orientation, age, or whether you are a homeowner, unhoused, a business owner, disabled, employed or unemployed — I could go on — Charles cares about all the people of Corvallis, and the city itself.

He has proven himself on the Corvallis City Council, representing Ward 2 over the years, and as a resident of that ward. I fully endorse “Maughan 4 Mayor!”

Ronald Gibbons

Corvallis

 

