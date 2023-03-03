According to an article in the Eugene Register Guard, mass killings linked to rightwing extremism have spiked by three times more any other 10-year period, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

Two to seven related killings occurred every decade from 1970 to the 2000s, but in the 2010s skyrocketed to 21, according to the report.

Several factors drove up the numbers; one inspired by the rise of the Islamic State linked to and promoted by white supremacy, according to reports by the Anti-Defamation League.

Chuck Leland

Albany