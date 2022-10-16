Letter: Mark your ballot for Roen for mayor

I support Roen Hogg for mayor based on my experience as a representative of a neighborhood association that worked with him as a part of the Collaboration Corvallis project with Oregon State University.

Roen demonstrated his listening and creativity skills, as well as his evenhandedness in discussing potential solutions to the livability issues the project on which the project focused. When I would testify before the City Council during his eight years as councilor, Roen would ask pertinent follow-up questions to my comments and concerns. I felt heard and appreciated him for coming forth, such that engagement with the council felt meaningful.

Roen’s long experience with Hewlett-Packard, the city and OSU has served and will serve him well in dealing with the current issues of our community, providing a steady leadership style that encourages participation of community members.

He has demonstrated his love of the community through active support of the many public services that make Corvallis the great place to live that it is. His participation in city government over the years makes him a much-needed asset who will be required for meeting the challenges we face as a community in the years ahead.

Please show your support by marking your ballot for Roen for mayor!

Gary Angelo

Corvallis