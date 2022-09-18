 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Many will change source for news

  • 0
Letters Stock

What value your paper had is quickly diminishing.

It was bad enough when you closed the Corvallis office but still claimed to represent our city …

And now you have chopped the single page of daily comic strips to a half page! Without a single strip of drama or adventure??? Have you ever studied the history of newspapers? Do you have any idea the significance many of us feel for the daily and Sunday comics?

Your current editorial direction is just another slap in the face to those of us who have been subscribers for decades. A continuation in this direction will find many of us changing our source for local news and entertainment.

Stephen Friedt

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News