Letter: Many will change source for news

What value your paper had is quickly diminishing.

It was bad enough when you closed the Corvallis office but still claimed to represent our city …

And now you have chopped the single page of daily comic strips to a half page! Without a single strip of drama or adventure??? Have you ever studied the history of newspapers? Do you have any idea the significance many of us feel for the daily and Sunday comics?

Your current editorial direction is just another slap in the face to those of us who have been subscribers for decades. A continuation in this direction will find many of us changing our source for local news and entertainment.

Stephen Friedt

Corvallis