Letter: Many can no longer afford the paper

Greetings. It is a sad day in Albany when two ladies who should have known how did not get paperwork completed for our Veterans Day Parade to continue.

What can we do to make this happen? It is a sad day in Albany when our local paper tells us what to watch each evening instead of letting us have a TV schedule so we can choose what it best for us.

It is a sad day in Albany when we can no longer read our favorite comic strips without going to a computer to do so. Some residences do not have the equipment or the knowledge to do so. Some of us enjoyed reading our paper in the morning (or evening) without having to boot up our computer.

The cost of our paper has risen to a point where many cannot afford it. I will miss my paper. It is a sad day in Albany.

Pat McConnel

Albany