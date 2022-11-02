Letter: Mandate would be waste of time, etc.

I see no failure of leadership on the part of those city councilors who decided to ask voters whether to require home-energy audits on homes for sale.

Rationally — even rather courageously, given the blowback they’re getting — a majority of councilors chose to send the question to those most affected.

Is that “ignoring climate action,” as some letter to the editor writers allege? Hardly. The proposed requirement has some lofty aims but, so far as I can see, no underpinnings that justify the costs and inconveniences it would incur. I have not read any research showing that an audit requirement results in any significant improvement in energy conservation or climate-change mitigation.

The only reasonably likely effects would be more jobs for home-energy inspection companies, additional cost for home sellers and buyers, and additional workload — and jobs? — for city staff members who manage the process.

Energy-use consciousness already is in place. Sensible homebuyers get documentation of energy use on the home they’re considering, and every seller’s agent I’ve worked with, over 40 years, has put that information forward. Presale home inspections fill in the details regarding energy efficiency. Given the tools already at hand, the proposed mandate would be wasteful of time, money and, yes, energy.

Andrea Dailey

Corvallis