Letter: Malone: Who attacked cops on Jan. 6, 2021?

I felt I must respond to Art Hall (“Left is soon to cost us freedom,” April 14), who writes the left is destroying America!

I want to clear up some things for him. The right is the party working to take away the rights of many Americans, especially women. They are the party (not so) slowly moving toward authoritarianism. They want to control very personal choices women should be able to make. They want to control schools so they can teach only what they approve of.

They want to ban books! Does that sound like America to you? They want to suppress our very right to vote! And they want to have the power to decide whose vote matters, theirs or all of ours. They want to limit our representation by gerrymandering districts so they pick the winners, not us. They don’t want to help the least of us.

The right doesn’t think the wealthy and corporations should pay a fairer share of taxes; they think the poorest of us should pay more. They support military spending but not those serving in the military. They say they support cops, but who attacked them on Jan. 6? From everything I have seen, the right will do anything to regain power. Hence the suppression and gerrymandering.

They accept conspiracy believers with no proof of any such thing. They deny we have free and fair elections if they don’t win. Is the left perfect? No, but we’re the party defending our democracy!

Sandra Schomberg

Corvallis

