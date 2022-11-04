Letter: Malone understands rural life

I have known Pat and Betty Malone for almost 40 years and during that time have watched them step up to serve their community repeatedly.

When they landed in King’s Valley and there was no fire department, they got it going with the first fire engine parked at their house until the station was built.

Pat was the fire chief for the first eight years and continued to be a firefighter for 20 more. It gave him firsthand experience with managing scarce resources as well as emergency preparedness – two very important issues for our rural areas.

Living in an isolated community we know that the skills of self-reliance and collaboration are both vital to getting things done and Pat Malone has had a lifetime of experience using them in a balanced way for the benefit of his community. He is one who carefully studies, consults, and listens.

This past June, Pat came to meet with community members to find out more about Alsea, our concerns and how COVID-19 has impacted services and social isolation. After discussing what strategies, we have come up with to meet these problems, he helped connect our local organization, the Alsea Community Effort, with several Benton County departments that might be able to support us with their technical expertise and planning.

It was heartening to be listened to by someone who understands rural life and its challenges.

Please join me in reelecting Pat Malone for Benton County Commissioner.

Pauline Tanaka

Alsea