 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Malone seeks a reasoned approach

  • 0
Letters Stock

I am writing in support of Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

I have known Pat for about 10 years, perhaps longer. Although Pat and I do not always share the same perspective, I value the fact that he listens and seeks to understand my point of view on important topics. I believe he will fairly consider input from all county residents in making important policy and administrative decisions for our county.

We cannot expect an elected official always to view issues the same as we do. Pat Malone will, I believe, be a commissioner who values public input, listens carefully, considers all the facts, and seeks a reasoned and balanced approach to local issues or concerns.

Rolland Baxter

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News