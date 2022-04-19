Letter: Malone seeks a reasoned approach

I am writing in support of Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.
I have known Pat for about 10 years, perhaps longer. Although Pat and I do not always share the same perspective, I value the fact that he listens and seeks to understand my point of view on important topics. I believe he will fairly consider input from all county residents in making important policy and administrative decisions for our county.
We cannot expect an elected official always to view issues the same as we do. Pat Malone will, I believe, be a commissioner who values public input, listens carefully, considers all the facts, and seeks a reasoned and balanced approach to local issues or concerns.
Rolland Baxter
Corvallis