Letter: Malone is out of touch with reality

After listening to the Benton County Commissioners debate between Bill Kughn and incumbent Pat Malone, aired Oct. 13 by City Speak, I am impressed with the common-sense approach Bill brings to county issues.

When Malone tried to pitch his agenda to make Corvallis a non-motorized city, Bill’s response was classic: “I haven’t seen many moms pull up on her bicycle to the grocery store with their two kids in tow to get groceries.” Spending thousands on bike paths that serve only a very small population is a waste of taxpayers’ money while many are struggling to put food on the table.

Another common-sense response to a question asked about the building of a new jail was that we can’t rely on government grants to fund projects. Bill said, “If we don’t have the money, don’t spend it!” This responsible approach is what we should all be doing in our personal lives, and likewise the city should be run like a responsible business.

Bill believes that we can get creative with infrastructure already built. New Taj-Mahal buildings are another waste of taxpayers’ money.

Malone is out of touch with the economic reality of “we the people” in Benton County. A vote for Bill Kughn is a vote for common sense!

Ginger Larcom

Corvallis