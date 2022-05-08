Letter: Malone has well served residents

Long before he ever ran for the office, Pat was known to us as a decent, thoughtful, kind and reliable person. He’s a good listener and a conscientious public servant who has well served the residents of Benton County since his election in 2018.

He has worked collaboratively with his fellow commissioners on a wide range of both urban and rural issues of concern throughout our county. In particular, he provides familiarity with county issues and areas that lie outside Corvallis. This especially matters when the commission is tasked with implementing state and federal initiatives and obligations: Pat brings awareness of histories and key notification needs and processes that are significant for rural residents.