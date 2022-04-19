Letter: Malone: Good for rural Benton County

Voting to reelect county commissioner Pat Malone will ensure experienced, rural representation and continued Benton County services for Philomath and rural Benton County.

Pat delivers results by tackling tough issues, including homelessness, housing, transportation, health services and public safety. He has a decadeslong record of working with state, county and local leadership in serving and protecting our communities.

Pat tirelessly works toward solutions to traffic congestion and transportation safety, and supports alternative transportation such as bike and pedestrian paths, reducing vehicle dependence and climate impacts.

Responding to a global pandemic, Pat protected the health and safety of our communities by helping to establish an emergency response center, maintaining crucial county services, providing testing and vaccination sites countywide, and dispatching mobile services to rural areas with limited health care resources.

Pat helped to secure 24/7 Benton County Sheriff services for all Benton County’s rural areas and to provide funding for mental and children’s health services.

Pat supports policy recommendations of the HOPE Advisory Board, transforming Benton County’s response to homelessness and housing through Project Turnkey, increased county staffing and securing $1 million in state funding, supporting service providers and those experiencing homelessness.

Pat has delivered for Philomath and Benton County’s rural communities. His proven leadership, decades of experience, and countywide representation will best serve all our communities. Vote Pat Malone for guaranteed experience and proven results for Philomath and Benton County.

Catherine Biscoe

Philomath city councilor

