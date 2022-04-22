Letter: Malone for Benton County commissioner

I’m a Republican, so I didn’t get one of the postcards Helen Higgins recently mailed, but I saw one.

I do not understand Ms. Higgins’ claim that being on “the” school board qualifies her to represent all of Benton County. How Corvallis-centric of her. There are at least four more public school boards and several private school boards in Benton County.

The Board of Commissioners already has two members, Nancy Wyse and Xan Augerot, who live and work in Corvallis. Pat Malone is the lone member who actually lives out in the county, where he and his wife have a tree farm. Do we really want to replace him and find ourselves with a “county” board that’s 100% Corvallis?

As someone who has lived all my life in Benton County, and nearly all of it in rural Benton County, I am supporting Pat Malone.

Not understanding there’s more to the job of county commissioner than just Corvallis isn’t the only problem with Ms. Higgins’ postcard. She evidently doesn’t even understand (or chose to ignore) the rules of running for the job. I could not find anywhere on the postcard the required statement indicating who paid for it.

I do believe that is a violation of election law requirements (Oregon law, ORS 260.266). The civil penalty is a fine of 150% of the total cost of printing and distributing the communication. If Ms. Higgins is lucky, no one will report her.

Rick Wells

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0