Letter: Malone deserves support, reelection

Pat Malone has been a model Benton County Commissioner, with wide-ranging policy interests embracing the welfare of rural and urban citizens.

Unlike his opponent, whose letters of support represent the concerns of Corvallis professional and business groups, Malone gives voice to issues important to a broad range of the public. Letters to the editor have mentioned his background operating the family tree farm and his recognition that human behavior will need to be modified in the face of climate change.

Stewardship toward the land, innovations in transportation and promoting solar power will continue to be components of his agenda.

A host of present and past elected officials are supporting Pat Malone’s reelection: one sitting county commissioner, three former commissioners, District Attorney John Haroldson, Congressman Peter DeFazio, Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Sen. Sara Gelser-Blouin, Oregon Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, former state Sen. Cliff Trow, Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, four Corvallis city councilors and Philomath Mayor Chas Jones.

Benton County and Corvallis have a long, conflicted history because the city’s population has outpaced the number of people in rural areas since the 19th century. That disparity has occasionally led to decisions preferential to the city.

Pat has proven to be a careful listener who values different perspectives before reaching decisions. He has been a prudent overseer for all Benton County communities, rural and urban.

Pat’s insights into human health, solutions for homelessness and environmental stewardship deserve our support and Pat’s reelection.

Bill Robbins

Corvallis

