Letter: Make Veterans Day 2023 great tribute

I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the events surrounding our observance of Veterans Day here in Linn County.

What a great job all the committees did in order to honor our men and women who have served and continue to serve our country in uniform. An entirely new committee of people led by Christine Ferguson did a great job of bringing our Veterans Day events out of the ashes.

I do hope the communities of Linn County take note and gather together starting right now to make Veterans Day 2023 the great tribute it has always been since Nov. 11, 1919.

Louie White

Past president, Linn County Veterans Council and Veterans Commemoration Association; Linn County Veteran of the Year, 1993

Lebanon