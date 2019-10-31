We all know how frustrating it is when something is broken and not working properly. Do we merely ignore it or fix it so it works properly? If it is something I rely on for my well-being and safety, then you better believe I am going to fix it.
We flip the light switch and expect the lights to go on. We turn the faucet handle and expect water to come out. So why wouldn't we call 911 and expect someone to answer immediately? Because there are not enough dispatchers to handle the current workload and the equipment is outdated.
Although most of us don't call 911 as often as we turn on our lights or water, I can assure you, when that emergency happens and you do call that number, you sure as hell expect someone to be available and responsive to your concerns. It's time to fix this problem. Please join me in voting "yes" on the proposed 911 service district for Benton County.
David Dodson
Corvallis (Oct. 27)