Letter: Make it more costly to live in county

County officials want us to spend more tax dollars for a new jail, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

People generally use these facilities when there in a crisis situation. Drug addiction and homelessness are probably the biggest drivers to ending up in the justice system. Let’s put our tax’s funds there. Last May, the Measure 2-130 tax levy was approved. It takes effect in 2023, and provided $6.5 million for a mental health resources crisis center, which I believe is located near downtown.

Most of the homelessness services are located near downtown. The county now wants us to build a new crisis center, jail, courthouse, etc. two miles north, where none of these services currently exist.

I’m all for allocating money for mental health and homelessness services, and some to refurbish the courthouse, which needs to stay right where it is. Is the board of commissioners saying the $30 million leverage by the county can be used only for new faculties?

Some quick Benton County budget numbers:

Total budget for 2017-19: $243,967,943. Total budget for 2019-21: $297,563,316. Current budget, 2021-23: $349,757,302.

In six short years, the Benton County budget has risen over $100 million, or close to 35%. Look at your current property tax statement. We already pay extra for 911 emergency services. We pay extra for Benton County local option 2018. Let’s make it more expensive to live in Benton County.

Socially liberal, fiscally conservative, and I vote!

Brian Cox

Corvallis

