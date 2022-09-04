Letter: Make health care accessible to all

I am a retired woman who is writing this letter to advocate for universal health care.

I once believed that the American health care system worked well, but have changed my opinion as a result of personal experiences and those of friend and acquaintances, as well as statistical proof of its shortcomings.

I asked myself what issues had caused my change of heart, and came up with this list:

1) That the for-profit health care system is unfair to people with inadequate finances and/or whose employers do not offer insurance or schedule employees with too few hours to qualify for insurance in addition to the unequal coverage provided by different states.

2) That the health care industry is suffering from corporate greed that has resulted in people’s being unable to afford their care and/or their medications.

3) That most doctors are no longer independent contractors in the marketplace but instead are employees of the corporate health care industries and therefore subject to corporate policies.

That our recent experiences with COVID-19 have demonstrated the need for medical care, inoculations and pharmacological remedies to be available for all.

Although incomplete, this list convinces me that it is crucial that we as a society reconsider the role that health care plays in our lives, and try to improve the way it works. I believe that an important step is to make health care a right accessible to all.

Kay R. Stapp

Albany