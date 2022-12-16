Letter: Make a start on affordable housing

I am impressed by the Corvallis micro-shelter program.

Good article about it in the Barometer the week of Dec. 4, by the way. It’s a start, but small, and only for temporary housing.

It does not address the affordable housing issue that most politicians said in the last election that they would work for. Most were not clear about how they would help provide this. I suspect most were really talking about subsidized housing, and “affordable” ducked the issue that the taxpayers would pay for it.

The best way to get affordable housing is to build smaller units. Most families can live comfortably in a 1,000-square-foot house, and most singles and couples can live comfortably in an 800-square-foot home. Apartments can be even smaller. Builders and developers don’t build them because there is more profit in larger homes and apartments.

We can change that. Zoning laws could require that for any multi-unit construction, one-third of the units must be 800 square feet or less. Building permits could cost less for smaller units and be issued with fewer requirements. Property taxes could be less on land with smaller homes. Connection fees could be less on single-bathroom homes. Lots of possible incentives.

That won’t solve the greater problem of population growth, but it would be a start on more affordable housing.

John Wolcott

Corvallis