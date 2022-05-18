Letter: Majestic Theatre will get its 2.5%

Mr. Southard’s May 10 letter (“Why budget cuts with levy in place?”) decrying alleged cuts to the Majestic Theatre’s budget contained misremembrances about the 2019 levy and misunderstandings of property tax assessments that resulted in readers being misinformed.

The 2019 renewal of the levy added 2.5% funding ($130,000 in fiscal year 2019-20) for the theater. Every year since, the Majestic has received 2.5% of the total amount received. This year it was $139,900. For FY2022-23, it’s projected at $146,700 — an increase of 4.86%. Nothing the city promised for the Majestic in the levy has been cut.

Projected expenses for FY22-23 have also increased, by 4.58%. Where’s the shortfall? In projected operating revenue from ticket sales, theater rental, etc.

The Majestic Ambassadors themselves, in supporting the levy, stated in the 2019 voters’ pamphlet: “The funding received by the Majestic from this levy will provide less than 20% of the operational budget for the theater; over 80% of its expenses are covered by revenue generated by its operation.”

It was never intended for the city to support the Majestic beyond the 2.5% added to the 2019 levy.

Mr. Southard stated property values are up 50% since 2019, and thus the levy should bring in up to $9 million this year — $3 million more than original expectations. Property taxes are based on assessed value, not real market value, and Measure 50 restricts increases to 3% annually. The levy is projected to bring in $6,229,400 for FY22-23. The Majestic will get its 2.5%.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis

