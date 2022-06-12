Letter: Majestic needs funding to function

I feel sad for the city if the Majestic Theatre does not get the funding that it needs to function.

I grew up doing theater at the Majestic. I was shy, awkward and uncomfortable, and when I first came into this theater at my first audition, when I was 11 years old, I felt at home. I felt like I had found my place, my people, where I belong.

Not only did I find where I belong, I started to learn countless skills simply by being here at the Majestic that I carried with me throughout my life. With theater, I learned, obviously, acting, singing and dancing. But also technical skills, speech, diction, sewing, fashion, computers, sound, visuals, ropes, painting, working with tools, building, ticketing, accounting, sales, marketing, promotion, crowd management, patience, vocabulary, memorization, problem-solving, voice projection, articulation, fluency of language, persuasive speech, patience.

Most importantly, I say patience. Putting together so many different pieces to create that unique moment on a stage during a performance that can never be recreated. With the friendships and special bonds that will last a lifetime.

The funding is for the salary/wages of the full-time technical and support staff needed to assist in getting all the performances up and running and ready to be presented to an audience. Without their skills and both acquired and natural talents and abilities, the shows at the Majestic would not be able to be put on for the hundreds of Corvallis residents who attend every show.

Reid Sanders

Corvallis

