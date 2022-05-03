Letter: Majestic enriches Corvallis community

I’m writing in support of full-time worker funding for Majestic Theatre productions.

The Majestic enriches the wider Corvallis community artistically — and financially. As the 2017 Americans for the Arts study neatly details, art venues such as the Majestic Theatre could, conservatively speaking, bring over $70 million into Corvallis every year.

Despite the difficult financial times, investing in the Majestic would provide significant returns in the form of event-related spending by both residents and nonresidents alike.

At the Majestic, we seek to perform beyond the expectations of our patrons and transform their evenings with new experiences, emotions and knowledge. Merely attending the performances reinforces our sense of pride, joy and membership in the community. The addition of full-time workers will enable the Majestic to elevate the audience’s experience and make each new show even better than the last.

Personally, since my first show in 2017, the Majestic Theatre community has welcomed me with open arms and enthusiasm over the simple fact that I’m there and looking to help out in any way I can: acting, ushering, backstage crew. With every production, I laugh with new friends, celebrate with audiences and cry with the entire theatre family at the cast party.

Although I no longer live in Corvallis, I still have the wonderful privilege of being part of the Majestic family online — and the desire to keep the Majestic experience available for future volunteers.

Carolyn Poutasse

Providence, Rhode Island

